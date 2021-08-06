How to install Free Fire on PC (Emulator): Step-by-step guide

Free Fire has made great strides in the gaming industry since its release. The title will celebrate its fourth anniversary later this month.

Free Fire can be played on both Android and iOS devices. Players can also enjoy the game on their PCs or laptops using an Android emulator.

A variety of emulators are available on the digital market, with BlueStacks, Memu Play, LDPlayer, and Nox Player being some of the most widely used ones.

Many players use BlueStacks to play Free Fire due to the unique features that it offers. Some of these features are listed below:

Smart control that locks and frees the cursor automatically.

Shooting mode

Pre-set controls and easy to customize

Ability to run multiple instances at once

Higher FPS

HD graphics

Real-time translation

Step to play Free Fire on PC using BlueStacks emulator

Players can download the BlueStacks 5 emulator from the official website (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 1: Download and install BlueStacks 5 emulator from the official website. Players can also use this link to do so.

Step 2: After the emulator has been installed, players must sign in to their Google account.

Players must look for Free Fire using the search bar (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Next, they should open Google Play Store and look for Free Fire using the search bar.

Players have to tap the 'Install' button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players should then press the "Install" button.

Step 5: Once the installation is complete, players can open Free Fire and log in to their existing account or create a new one. After signing in, they will be able to enjoy the game on their PC or laptop.

Minimum and recommended device requirements for BlueStacks 5

Here are the requirements for BlueStacks 5 as per the official website:

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: At least 4GB of RAM.

Storage: 5GB.

Recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 10.

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor with Single Thread benchmark score > 1000.

Graphics: Intel/Nvidia/ATI with benchmark score >= 750.

RAM: 8GB or higher.

Virtualization is enabled on PC/laptop.

