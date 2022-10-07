How to join Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge (MAX version)

Garena has managed to create a massive playerbase for Free Fire and its MAX version by making consistent optimizations to the titles over time. Apart from working on the gameplay, the developers have also ensured that FF/FF MAX content creators get all the support they require and plenty of perks.

The Partner Program for Free Fire or its MAX variant provides several real-life as well as in-game benefits to content creators, along with a V Badge. However, they are required to apply for the program and meet a set of eligibility criteria involving subscribers, views, and more.

Partner Program for Free Fire MAX: Eligibility criteria and application procedure

Eligibility criteria for V Badge and Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Becoming a partner provides perks like exclusive FF/FF MAX merchandise, invitations to esports tournaments/community events, advanced access to game content, communication with the FF team, and more. However, before applying for the program, one will have to ensure that they meet the following prerequisites:

The creator must own a YouTube channel with a minimum of 100K subscribers.

The minimum content produced by the creator on their primary channel over the last 30 days must be 80% FF/FF MAX.

Financial compensation is claimable if the content created is 95% FF/FF MAX-related.

The past 30-day view count must be over 300K across all videos on the YouTube channel.

Creators must consistently upload content and remain active on social media.

Anyone applying for the partner program must self-regulate the quality so that their content is top-notch, engaging, and non-offensive.

Applicants should also be professional and hard-working.

Creators should have a drive for success and a passion for creating gaming content.

Once users meet the mentioned eligibility criteria, they should apply for Partner Program. However, gamers must note that satisfying the prerequisites will not lead to an automatic induction into the Partner Program. For that to happen, one will have to wait for a response from the moderators of their server appointed by Garena.

Apart from being included in the Free Fire Partner Program, it is also worth noting that the requirement of views or subscribers may also vary from server to server, depending upon the strength of the community and user base. The criteria mentioned in this article apply to the Indian server (Free Fire MAX).

Here's a step-by-step guide to applying for the Free Fire Partner Program:

Step 1: Access the Partner Program's official website on any web browser.

You can also copy and paste this link to get redirected to the game's official website: https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Take a look at the prerequisites and benefits of the Partner Program and tap on the Apply Now button.

Step 3: On the application page, fill in the essential details, including name, contact number, channel info (name, subscribers, link, kind of content, etc.), the reason for applying, and more.

Step 4: Upload your ID proof and double-check the information before submitting.

Once you have sent in your application, Free Fire Max's team will review it and contact you for screening. After the team approves your application, you will become a partner and receive the V badge in the game.

