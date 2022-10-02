Why it is difficult for common players to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX/Free Fire players can avail a plethora of in-game rewards, but V Badge isn't one of them. V Badge is one of the rarest entities to claim in the game because it is meant only for select users, i.e., content creators, and one can acquire it exclusively through Garena's Partner Program.

The FF/FF MAX Partner Program is an initiative from Garena's side that ensures content creators who clear specific requirements get plenty of real-life and in-game perks alongside the V Badge. Hence, the prerequisites make it hard to attain V Badge and Partner Program benefits in the game.

The Partner Program eligibility criteria make it difficult to acquire V Badge in Free Fire MAX

Basic requirements and gains of getting a V Badge (Image via Garena)

It is almost impossible for casual gamers to acquire V Badge in Free Fire MAX because its most basic requirement is content creation. Moreover, if players are FF/FF MAX content creators, they must meet specific eligibility criteria to claim the Partner Program perks.

Here are the prerequisites that one should clear to become a partner in Free Fire or its MAX variant:

A YouTube channel with at least 100k subscribers is a must.

Creators must have produced a minimum of 80% FF/FF MAX content on their YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

If anyone wants to avail themselves of the financial compensation, the minimum requirement for producing FF/FF MAX content jumps to 95%.

In the last 30 days, one must have over 300k views across all videos on their channel.

Applicants must consistently produce content while being active on social media.

Another requirement for the partner program is self-regulation of the quality so that the content is top-notch, engaging, and non-offensive with a clean approach.

Creators should be professional with hard-working traits.

Another essential requirement is the drive for success and a passion for creating gaming content.

The abovementioned requirements are only applicable to the Indian server (Free Fire MAX). The eligibility criteria remains similar for other servers, but the requirement of numbers (subscribers and views) changes as per the user base of the region or country.

Thus, one should meet the requirements before applying for the Partner Program. The selection of the application will provide the V Badge with several other perks, like exclusive merchandise invites to events, free diamonds, custom rooms, advance access to game clients, and more.

Here's how you (content creator or YouTuber) can apply for the Partner Program:

Step 1: Use any web browser to search for the FF/FF MAX Partner Program and tap on the relevant result.

Step 2: After opening the official website, you can look at the prerequisites and perks before clicking on the Join Now/Apply Now or a similar button.

It will redirect you to the Free Fire MAX Partner Program application form.

Step 3: Fill in the required information, including YouTube channel name, subscriber count, in-game details, reason for joining the program, type of content, ID proof, and many more.

Step 4: Double-check the information and tap submit.

The Free Fire/Free Fire MAX team in your server will moderate the application and provide you with an appropriate result in a few days.

