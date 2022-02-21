How to log into Free Fire MAX using Garena FF ID (February 2022)

The ban on Free Fire in India has left players extremely anxious about various issues. For example, they've been wondering whether or not the game will be allowed to return. Aside from that, several users have expressed fears over what could happen to their existing in-game accounts.

Furthermore, those who have spent money are scared about what will happen to their possessions. Nonetheless, individuals should not worry, and their accounts will be secure alongside their items. They can access the same in Free Fire MAX, which the Government did not ban.

A step-by-step guide to using Free Fire MAX to use existing accounts

In the FAQ for the MAX version, the following is what the developers have stated about the account data:

"Account data – including account progress and game items – are synced across both applications; players can use their existing Free Fire account to log in to Free Fire MAX."

Accordingly, players may continue to utilize the same account and enjoy playing the game while still retaining their items and everything else. The procedure to accomplish the same isn't quite complex, and they can follow the steps stated below:

Step 1: To begin, users are required to download and install the MAX version on their respective devices. This can be accomplished using the Google Play Store.

Players can use Google Play Store to download the battle royale title (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Individuals can then open the game once it is on their devices. Subsequently, they can sign in using the platform previously associated with their accounts.

They can sign in and enjoy playing the game with their old accounts (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login takes place successfully, they can enjoy playing it with their old accounts.

Essentially, there aren't many distinctions between the two games, and the events in each of them will be nearly the same. Nonetheless, the improved visuals, 360-degree lobby, and better effects of the MAX edition are additional benefits of utilizing that users will benefit from.

