How to maintain higher K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX: Beginner's guide

The newest addition to the battle royale segment, Free Fire MAX, is getting a lot of attention of late. While the title may suggest that it is a new game with new objectives and functions, in reality, it is an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire.

The launch of Free Fire MAX has brought forth new gamers to the system. Apart from the basics, it is important to know about maintaining a good K/D ratio. While it may seem like quite a big deal, following certain steps will ease things out and help gamers score more points in the game.

Free Fire MAX: Ways to maintain a good K/D ratio

1) Avoid hotdrops

The first step to maintaining a proper K/D ratio is to avoid hotdrops at any cost. The K/D ratio is determined by the number of kills a gamer gets with respect to the number of times they're eliminated. Therefore, it is mandatory for the player to stay alive as long as possible.

Landing in hotdrops puts forth a big question mark on survival as several gamers drop at these locations. The hotdrops are notoriously popular for intense action from the very beginning. Even though gamers get a chance to pick up some easy kills, it is risky, and the strategy might backfire.

2) Get hold of proper weapons

Eliminating enemies becomes quite easy if gamers have the perfect weapons along with them. Free Fire MAX offers several kinds of weapons that can be used to engage in combat with enemies.

Getting the perfect combination is equally important as gamers can face various situations. It is advisable that players get an assault rifle or an SMG for short to mid-range combat. For long-range engagements, gamers should get hold of a sniper.

3) Get the utility items

The utility items often go unnoticed in Free Fire MAX. Gamers take notice of weapons but usually forget about the utility items.

Free Fire MAX offers several utility items such as gloo walls, smoke grenades, and normal grenades. All these items are quite useful and come in handy when used efficiently. Using these items, players can knock out and even eliminate enemies without engaging in face-to-face combat.

4) Know when to engage in combats

Gamers should not rush and confront enemies without considering the risk involved. Often the enemies are better positioned and have tactical advantages, and rushing at them will be dangerous for the gamer only.

Players should always be patient, scan the area properly, and have a strategy ready before engaging in a direct face-off with their opponent.

5) Select the best character

Free Fire MAX has several characters in the game that possess some unique skill sets. These skills can be used in the game to secure a win over enemies. Since there are a variety of in-game characters, players will have to choose the best fit according to their playing style to get a higher K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

