How to make free spins in Free Fire MAX Football Royale to get Official CBF Jerseys

In the past several weeks, multiple new and exciting events have been introduced in Free Fire MAX, resulting in the addition of many new cosmetics. However, a significant chunk of the audience has been unable to take advantage as these have necessitated using diamonds.

The same has been the case with Football Royale, which went live on the Indian server earlier this month. However, as part of the Football Fable campaign, gamers can get a free official CBF Jersey without spending diamonds.

Steps to make free spins in Free Fire MAX Football Royale

You can receive one token after every match (Image via Garena)

As part of the Football Fable, Garena has released a new Football Treasure event in Free Fire MAX. It kicked off today, i.e., December 7, 2022, and will be available until December 18, 2022. You must play matches in the battle royale title during this time to collect special Red Football Tokens.

You can subsequently trade six tokens to receive a unique Football Royale Voucher. These vouchers can, in turn, be utilized as a substitute to make spins in the ongoing Football Royale. However, the developers have set a cap on the token collection and its exchange.

You may only collect a maximum of 10 Red Football tokens after the match drops. Additionally, these can be exchanged thrice for vouchers.

The rewards in the Football Treasures event (Image via Garena)

However, this should not upset you much, as the Red Football Tokens can also be utilized to claim an exclusive Magenta Striker Bundle, among several other rewards free of cost from the event interface in Free Fire MAX.

This outfit will require 50 tokens, while other rewards, such as the vouchers and gun crate, will cost only a handful of tokens. You have considerable time to acquire all the tokens and exchange them for rewards. Therefore, it would be unwise to pass up this chance.

Steps to receive a free Football Royale Voucher and make spins in the Luck Royale

You may follow the instructions given in the following section to redeem the special voucher and take a spin in the Luck Royale:

Step 1: First, play the matches in Free Fire MAX to receive Red Football Token. As stated earlier, the maximum cap is set at 10 per day.

Step 2: After collecting six tokens, access the event section and head to the Football Fable tab.

Click on the Football Treasures event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Football Treasures event section from the list of active events.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the special Football Royale Voucher to receive it.

You can use tokens to make a spin in the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Step 5: You may head to the Football Royale section and use this special voucher to get the rewards.

It is important to emphasize that you may only exchange this Football Royale Voucher thrice in Free Fire MAX. Thus, you can only make three free spins. Furthermore, since the rewards are not guaranteed in this Luck Royale, you only stand a chance to receive the outfit.

