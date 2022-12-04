Free Fire redeem codes today (4 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

Free-to-play players in Free Fire can employ redeem codes to receive free rewards within the battle royale title. Unlike other means of obtaining free items, these codes are simple to use and do not demand significant effort from users.

The developers periodically make new codes available through the official social media handles or livestreams of the game. To utilize one, individuals must head to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the necessary steps. However, they should be aware of that particular code's expiry and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and vouchers (4 December 2022)

The following are the redeem codes to earn free pets and vouchers:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

2FG94YCW9VMV

HFNSJ6W74Z48

E2F86ZREMK49

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: Since the expiration dates and server restrictions of the codes mentioned above are unknown, it is possible that some players will not be able to use them.

Free Fire guide: How to use redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site is required for the redemption of the redeem codes. The instructions below will walk you through the complete process:

Step 1: Begin the procedure by navigating to the Rewards Redemption Site on your device. You may utilize the link below to reach the website directly:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and utilize any one of the six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, you must use any of the six login options to sign in. The ones accessible to you on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts aren't eligible to use the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will have to link such accounts to one of the platforms. You can complete the binding process by visiting the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Input the code and hit the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, you may insert the necessary Free Fire redeem code into the text field showing up on the screen. Be careful while entering the code and avoid making any typing mistakes.

Step 4: Complete the redemption procedure by clicking on the "Confirm" button. Later, a dialog box describing the redemption's status will be displayed.

If the redemption procedure of the code you entered concludes successfully, you can retrieve the various rewards by going to the in-game mail section of Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Due to governmental restrictions, Indian gamers are advised not to download or play Free Fire on their devices. On the other hand, since FF MAX was not included in the list of banned applications, individuals can continue playing it.

