Free Fire redeem codes today (December 3, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and room cards

Free Fire gamers are always looking to get items without spending Diamonds, an in-game currency, in the Battle Royale title. Redeem codes can be employed for this purpose because they are simple to use and offer a range of special items, such as costume bundles, skins, and more.

Developers routinely issue new codes, and as time has gone by, numerous unique ones have been made accessible for the title's various servers. To obtain exciting rewards, players must use the offerings on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Gamers should, however, be aware that they may only utilize redeem codes made available for their particular servers. They will receive an error if they attempt to use one meant for another server.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from the nation should avoid downloading and playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may play FF MAX since it was not among the suspended applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free costume bundles and room cards (December 3, 2022)

Below are the codes to get free costume bundles and room cards:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above have unknown expiration dates and server limitations. Hence, they may or may not work for all players.

Instructions for using Free Fire redeem codes

You can use the codes provided earlier quickly and with minimal difficulty. To make the process simpler, here's a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: To redeem the rewards, go to the Rewards Redemption Site. Use this link to access the website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in using the platform associated with your Free Fire account. The website offers Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter as login options.

You have to use any one of the login options to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Codes can't be redeemed with a guest account. If you own such an account in the game, please link it to any one of the aforementioned platforms to become eligible to get the free rewards.

Step 3: After signing in, enter the desired redemption code in the text field.

Hit the "Confirm" option and go ahead with the redemption of the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Now, it's time to hit the Confirm button to wrap up the process. Soon after, the redemption status will be shown in a dialog box.

If the entered code was redeemed successfully, you can find the rewards by going to the in-game mail section of the battle royale title. However, if the redemption process is unsuccessful for reasons like the expiration of a code, then you will need to wait for new ones.

