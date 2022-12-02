Create

Free Fire redeem codes today (2 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Dec 02, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Free Fire redeem codes can give out free characters and gun skins
Free Fire redeem codes offer some great rewards (Image via Garena)

Many Free Fire players cannot afford to purchase diamonds to acquire exclusive items in the game. In most cases, these free-to-play users end up relying on alternatives like redeem codes and events to get their hands on some of the battle royale's unique cosmetics.

Redeem codes have surged in popularity over the past few years due to their ease of use and the minimal effort required to use them. Upon receiving an active code, gamers can visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site to claim the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and characters (2 December 2022)

The following are the redeem codes to get free characters and gun skins in Free Fire:

Characters

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

Note: The redeem codes stated above may not work for all gamers.

Steps to receive rewards through redeem codes

The redemption procedure is relatively straightforward. However, if you're not sure how to use these codes, you can follow the instructions below:

Step 1: To begin the redemption procedure, go to Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using your preferred browser.

Once you are on the Rewards Redemption Site, utilize any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)
Once you are on the Rewards Redemption Site, utilize any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must use the platform associated with your in-game account to log in. The website offers various options, including Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players with guest accounts won't be able to use the Rewards Redemption Site. If you've been playing the game with a guest account, you'll need to visit the in-game settings and link your account to one of the available options.

Insert the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)
Insert the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can complete the redemption process by entering the redeem code into the text box on the screen and clicking the "Confirm" button under it.

A dialog window will display the redemption status. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your account within 24 hours.

Step 4: You can redeem the rewards by opening Free Fire on your device and navigating to the in-game mail section.

If the code fails due to a server constraint or expiry, you will be unable to use it and will have to wait until new codes are made available.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid downloading or playing Free Fire in India. Nevertheless, they can continue to enjoy FF MAX since it hasn't been suspended.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
