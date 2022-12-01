Free Fire redeem codes today (1 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Diamonds, the premium currency of Free Fire, are primarily used to purchase items in the game. However, most players cannot afford to spend real-life money on diamonds, which means they have to seek other methods to get items for free.

Redeem codes are a lifesaver for such players because they offer many rewards, such as skins, outfits, and even diamonds, at no cost.

Free Fire redeem codes (1 December 2022)

Players can use the following redeem codes to obtain free diamonds and skins in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

Note: Since the expiration dates and server limitations of these redeem codes are unclear, they may not work for all players.

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

Follow the steps below to use redeem codes and get rewards:

Step 1: Use your preferred web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site on your mobile device.

Visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the login methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the website, use any of the following platforms to log in:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You must use the platform that is linked to your Free Fire account. Guest accounts are not valid on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is why you must link such accounts to a platform (via the in-game settings) to become eligible to use redeem codes on the website.

Step 3: Fill in the text field on the screen with an active redeem code.

Step 4: Click on the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will pop up, confirming whether the redemption process is successful.

Once you have entered the redeem code, tap on the "Confirm" button to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 5: If the dialog box says the redemption is successful, you can open Free Fire and head to the mail section to collect the rewards associated with the redeem code.

If the redemption is unsuccessful due to expiration or server restrictions, you will no longer be able to use that redeem code. All you can do is wait for more redeem codes to become available.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers in India must not play Free Fire. However, they can still play FF MAX since it is not among the banned applications.

