Free Fire redeem codes today (1 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Diamonds, the premium currency of Free Fire, are primarily used to purchase items in the game. However, most players cannot afford to spend real-life money on diamonds, which means they have to seek other methods to get items for free.
Redeem codes are a lifesaver for such players because they offer many rewards, such as skins, outfits, and even diamonds, at no cost.
Free Fire redeem codes (1 December 2022)
Players can use the following redeem codes to obtain free diamonds and skins in the game:
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Skins
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF10617KGUF9
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF119MB3PFA5
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11WFNPP956
Note: Since the expiration dates and server limitations of these redeem codes are unclear, they may not work for all players.
Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes
Follow the steps below to use redeem codes and get rewards:
Step 1: Use your preferred web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site on your mobile device.
Step 2: Once you're on the website, use any of the following platforms to log in:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
You must use the platform that is linked to your Free Fire account. Guest accounts are not valid on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is why you must link such accounts to a platform (via the in-game settings) to become eligible to use redeem codes on the website.
Step 3: Fill in the text field on the screen with an active redeem code.
Step 4: Click on the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will pop up, confirming whether the redemption process is successful.
Step 5: If the dialog box says the redemption is successful, you can open Free Fire and head to the mail section to collect the rewards associated with the redeem code.
If the redemption is unsuccessful due to expiration or server restrictions, you will no longer be able to use that redeem code. All you can do is wait for more redeem codes to become available.
Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers in India must not play Free Fire. However, they can still play FF MAX since it is not among the banned applications.