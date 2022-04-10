How to obtain V Badge in Free Fire MAX in April 2022

With record-breaking viewership across various platforms in recent years, Free Fire has soared to unprecedented heights in terms of popularity. The community is home to some iconic YouTubers who have achieved new heights, with many others crossing the coveted milestone of 1 million.

The Partner Program has been designed to aid in the growth of these content creators and support them on their quest to become YouTube stars. Every partner receives a highly coveted V Badge, which is something that every gamer strives to get.

This badge is displayed on the profile and before the player's name during a match. It distinguishes an average user from a partner and gives certain users a sense of superiority, which is the fundamental motivation for the urge to acquire.

Furthermore, the V Badge is among the extended perks available to gamers who join the partner program.

Note: Players need to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program, and the badge will also be available in Free Fire MAX because the users can use the same account. Moreover, the regular version is banned in India, and hence gamers should avoid playing it.

How to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX

Even though every Free Fire partner obtains the V Badge upon joining, it is not an easy feat owing to the extensive number of conditions that must be fulfilled. As a result, the emblem is one of the most difficult to come across.

The developers have created a dedicated webpage that provides information to gamers about the criteria and the benefits of the Partner Program. They are as follows:

Conditions for joining it (Image via Garena)

Vibrant YouTube channel with 1 lakh subscribers

Minimum of 80% game-related content along with 3 lakh channel views in the last 30 days

Consistency in social media activity and content quality

Non-offensive video that follows Garena's content policy

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

However, the developers clarified that these are minimum requirements and that attaining them would not ensure acceptance into the program owing to its limited capacity. Each applicant will be evaluated, and the position will be reserved for the finest and most promising content creators.

Additionally, aside from the V Badge, the partners are eligible for the following:

In-game items, custom rooms, and even diamonds

Financial compensation for channels with 5 lakh subscribers and 95% game-related content

Advance access to content

Exclusive merchandise

Access to communicate with the official team

In-game codes for giveaways and more.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Partner Program website via this link.

Hit the Apply Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now button to redirect to the Google Form.

Step 3: Enter all relevant details like channel name, subscriber count, etc. Finally, submit the form and wait for a response from the team.

Applications are now closed due to the form not accepting responses; nonetheless, qualified individuals should not delay submitting their application when it reopens.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar