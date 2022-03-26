How to sign up for Free Fire Partner Program: Eligibility and all details

Since the launch of Free Fire, the growth in the number of players has been remarkable. No doubt, the battle royale has a complete package of excitement and fun, grabbing gamers' attention. However, there is also an irreplaceable role of the Free Fire Partner Program to achieve this growth.

The Partner Program is a scheme Garena offers to content creators, providing them with unmetered perks. In exchange for these benefits, creators have to promote the game via videos and livestreams by playing and demonstrating new events.

Free Fire Partner Program: Eligibility, benefits, and detailed guide to sign up

The Partner Program is an open application for all users. Anyone adhering to the eligibility criteria can apply for the program.

Eligibility criteria

As per Garena, they are looking for the following pointers to be obeyed by YouTube influencers to get enrolled in the program:

They should have a YouTube channel with more than 100 thousand subscribers, and the channel must be active

Must have uploaded 80% Free Fire related content in the last 30 days

A minimum of 300K overall views on the channel in the last 30 days

Influencers must be consistent in posting quality content on social media

The contents should be away from any kind of offense and should be clean and engaging

Creators should be professional in their work and have the willingness to work hard

They should be passionate about gaming and ready to succeed together

Applicants must remember that meeting all the requirements doesn't confirm their selection into the program. They have an internal review process for every application, and only limited slots are open for the best and budding creators.

Advantages of Free Fire Partner Program

The community is hyped for the V badge that creators get after joining the Partner Program. It is just an icon that shows if a person is in the program or not and also makes the holder feel loftier than others in the community.

But there is much more to get through this scheme. The following are a few more perks that you should know:

In-game rewards, custom room cards, and diamonds

Financial compensation

Advance access to new and upcoming events

Get featured on Free Fire official social media handles

Access to official observer Free Fire client

Redeem codes for giveaways to your audience

Direct access to communicate with the Free Fire team

Official invitation in tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

Note: Financial support may only be for those whose channel has more than 500K subscribers and have uploaded 95% Free Fire content.

Steps to sign up for Free Fire Partner Program

After meeting the eligibility criteria, creators can go through the following steps to sign up for the program:

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for "partnerprogram.ff.garena.com" or go to the landing page via this link.

If they are using a mobile phone, they may need to turn on the 'Screen rotation' setting.

Step 2: After landing on the page, users can read the FAQs if they still have any confusion about the program. If not, click on the 'Apply Now' button given in the top-right corner.

Step 3: Subsequently, they will be redirected to a Google form, asking for specific legitimate details.

The form may ask for the player's legal name, channel name, channel link, phone number, address, the reason for joining the program, etc.

Step 4: Fill out the form with every single piece of information required and then submit it. That's all gamers need to do.

Applicants must have patience after submitting the form as the officials have an internal review system. Each application goes under inspection by Garena staff over several parameters.

Important: Garena may not be accepting applications for a specific period. Therefore, creators should always watch the official webpage and apply as soon as it opens again.

