Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

The enormous popularity of Free Fire in India has led to the growth of a significant number of content creators. Sujan Mistri, better known as Gyan Sujan, has established himself as one of the most recognizable names in the game’s community, with his content being seen by millions of viewers regularly.

His YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, currently boasts 13.9 million subscribers and 1.96 billion views.

What is Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and these are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has played 19139 squad games and has managed to outclass his opponents in 6833 matches, which results in a win rate of 35.70%. He has 68796 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 5.59.

The YouTuber has also made 2235 appearances in the duo mode and has 510 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 22.81%. In the process, he has 6107 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Apart from this, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 159 out of 1442 solo matches, leading to a win rate of 11.02%. He has notched 2363 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire MAX season, Gyan Gaming has featured in three squad matches and has a single victory, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. With nine kills, he has a 4.50 K/D ratio.

Finally, Sujan has played a single match in the duo and solo modes but has failed to secure a kill or win.

Note: Gyan Sujan's stats in Free Fire MAX were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income and Discord

Gyan Sujan's monthly earnings via his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the renowned figure’s monthly earnings through his channel are between $6.8K and $109.2K.

Readers can join his Discord server using this link.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming’s growth has been impressive. He had 2.18 million subscribers two years ago in March 2020, and has gained almost 11.7 million subscribers since then. He generally uploads videos related to various aspects of the game like gameplay, events, and more.

At the moment, individuals will be able to find approximately 2328 videos on Sujan's channel, and the highest-watched video possesses 26 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish