Colonel's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more (March 2022)

Colonel hails from Tunisia and is a well-known figure in the Free Fire community. His excellent aim and skills have earned him a devoted following on his YouTube channel, where he uploads gameplay montages.

At the moment, Colonel's YouTube channel boasts 2.27 million subscribers and over 127.95 million views.

Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and real name

Colonel’s Free Fire MAX ID is 331204078, and his real name is Dhia Ouhibi.

Lifetime stats

Colonel's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Colonel has played 12036 squad games and has 1482 victories, equating to a win rate of 12.31%. He has notched 29249 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of around 2.77.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 162 out of 1475 matches, resulting in a win rate of 10.98%. With 3375 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Moreover, the YouTuber has featured in 1704 solo games, winning 161 for a win rate of 9.44%. He has accumulated 3569 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Colonel's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s current season, Colonel has made 173 appearances in squad matches and outclassed his enemies in seven, with a win rate of 4.04%. He has secured 314 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.89.

The content creator has participated in two duo games as well, killing two opponents with a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Finally, Colonel has also engaged in a single solo match and has 11 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 11.00.

Note: Colonel's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Colonel's monthly income from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Colonel’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is between $137 and $2.2K.

YouTube channel

Colonel has worked hard to upload amazing content based on the game and this has been important for his growth over the last few years. There are currently 93 videos present on his channel, and the most-watched one has gained 18 million views.

Although Colonel has not uploaded in the past few months, he has managed to gain over 549 thousand views in the last 30 days.

