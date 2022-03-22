Alpha Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, channel views, and monthly income in March 2022

Ankit, also known by his YouTube channel name, Alpha Gaming, is a popular figure in the Indian Free Fire scene, and he has been releasing videos based on the game regularly for the past few years.

For the most part, he's recognized for his informative content based on the battle royale title. His channel currently boasts over 1.97 million subscribers.

Alpha Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, and more details

Alpha Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 1506742567, and as mentioned above, his real name is Ankit. The following are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Alpha Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Alpha Gaming has competed in 88 squad games and has 20 victories, leading to a win rate of 22.72%. He has secured 129 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.90.

In addition, he has participated in 30 duo matches, where he has beaten his opponents five times, resulting in a win rate of 16.67%. With a K/D ratio of 2.60, the YouTuber has 65 frags.

Apart from this, the popular personality has engaged in 105 solo games and has come out on top on four occasions, having a win rate of 3.80%. He has accumulated 165 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Ranked stats

Alpha Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Alpha Gaming hasn't played any ranked games in Free Fire MAX's ongoing season.

CS Career

Alpha Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Ankit has played 738 Clash Squad games and has 345 wins at a win rate of 46.75%. He has 3107 kills with a KDA of 1.26.

Note: Alpha Gaming's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Alpha Gaming's earnings through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Alpha Gaming's YouTube channel is between $375 and $6K, as per Social Blade. In the meantime, his yearly earnings range between $4.5K and $72K.

YouTube channel and total views

Alpha has been putting out Free Fire-based content for a while now, and there are over 295 videos on his channel. They have netted him approximately 112.78 million views.

Out of that massive number, the YouTuber has gained around 4.214 million views over the last 30 days alone.

