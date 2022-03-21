PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more details (March 2022)

Hari Raman, a YouTuber from India, operates the PVS Gaming channel and is well-known for his videos based on the game Garena Free Fire. The famous figure is primarily recognized in the country for his unique content in the Tamil language.

At the time of writing, the channel boasts over 2.28 million subscribers and 279.03 million views. Meanwhile, his second channel possesses approximately 694 thousand subscribers.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 63725581, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has played 11693 squad games and has won 2527 matches, ensuring an incredible win rate of 21.61%. He has notched 31419 kills, possessing a K/D ratio of 3.43.

He has 1002 appearances in duo matches and has 164 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 16.36%. With 2229 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The popular content creator has also featured in 1173 solo matches and has come out victorious on 109 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.29%. In the process, he has 3625 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ranked season, PVS Gaming has participated in 168 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 36, retaining a win rate of 21.42%. With a K/D ratio of 3.61, he has notched 476 kills.

The YouTuber has competed in two duo matches as well, killing one enemy with a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income through the channel (Image via Social Blade)

PVS Gaming’s monthly income through the YouTube channel is between $939 and $15K. In comparison, the yearly earnings range between $11.3K and $180.2K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

PVS Gaming has been releasing videos based on the battle royale game for the past few years, and his entertaining content has been essential to his growth on the platform.

As per Social Blade, he has gained ten thousand subscribers and around 3.754 million views in the last 30 days alone.

