NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

Nayan Shelke is a content creator recognized by the Free Fire community as NayanAsin. ‘Assassins ARMY’ is a very successful YouTube channel, which he co-owns with Huzzai (HuzzaiAsin), and they have been regularly posting a range of exciting video game-related content.

As of this writing, their channel has 6.15 million subscribers, alongside over 763.66 million views. In addition, the Instagram handle has 520 thousand followers.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and stats

NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID is 148880273, and as mentioned above, his real name is Nayan Shelke.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

NayanAsin has played 11734 squad games, winning 3353 for a win rate of 28.57%. He has accumulated 32959 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.93.

He has made 2155 appearances in the duo mode and has 614 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 28.49%. With 5651 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.67.

Nayan has also featured in 848 solo games and has 110 victories, which comes down to a win ratio of 12.97%. In the process, he has 1479 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

NayanAsin has participated in 12 ranked matches and has come out on top on four occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 33.33%.

Apart from this, the YouTuber hasn’t played any duo or solo games in Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

NayanAsin has competed in 2022 Clash Squad matches and has 1339 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 66.22%. At a KDA of 1.96, he has 9094 kills.

Note: NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income and discord link

Monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly income through the ‘Assassins ARMY’ channel is between $7.7K and $123.6K.

Gamers can use this link to join the Discord server.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Assassins ARMY is led by the pair of Nayan and Huzzai. Their YouTube channel has a range of unique and exciting videos, which have played a significant role in their growth in recent times.

Around six months ago, in October 2021, there were 4.41 million subscribers to their name, gaining 1.7 million since then.

