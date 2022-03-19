NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

Abu Talha, better known by the name of his YouTube channel NoobGamer BBF, is one of the numerous Indian content creators who post Free Fire-related content. He primarily produces reaction videos, but he also has some based on events in the game.

He currently boasts 1.19 million subscribers and has had more than 152.92 million views on the 574 videos on his channel.

What is NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire MAX ID?

NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 757191628.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

NoobGamer BBF has played 1826 squad games and has 257 victories, leading to a win rate of 14.07%. He has 2590 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.65.

In the duo mode, he has 58 wins in 658 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.81%. With 1102 frags, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 1.84.

The famous personality has also made 222 appearances in the solo mode, notching 21 for a win ratio of 9.45%. He has secured 442 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber hasn’t played any matches in the current season of Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, the streamer has featured in 1066 games and has outclassed his enemies in 674 for a win percentage of 63.23%. He has accumulated 5687 kills for a KDA of 1.68.

Note: NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

NoobGamer BBF’s monthly income and Discord link

Monthly income of NoobGamer BBF (Image via Social Blade)

NoobGamer BBF’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $200 and $3.2K (Source: Social Blade).

Meanwhile, to join his Discord server, readers can use this URL.

YouTube channel

Abu Talha created “NoobGamer BBF” to provide gaming-related content, and before that, he made content on his other channel, BBF, which has over 2.38 million subscribers. His engaging commentary has been one of the main reasons fans love watching his videos regularly.

As per Social Blade, he received over 800 thousand views in the last month, a significant number.

