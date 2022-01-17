How to become a Free Fire Partner: Requirements and benefits in 2022

Free Fire's popularity and large viewership have opened up new options for content creation based on the game. Some YouTubers have witnessed a massive boom and have earned a huge number of followers, which has prompted even more players to create exciting content.

Garena has a special Partner Program to assist content creators in reaching their full potential. For many newcomers, joining it is a dream they want to fulfill, especially because of the different rewards and privileges that are offered.

How select content creators can become Free Fire Partners

Joining the Free Fire Partner Program is not an easy task due to strict requirements and limited available spots. Garena has a review procedure in place where each application is evaluated, and only the best players are selected.

The developers have created a separate website for the Partner Program, where players can learn more about the basic requirements, as well as the benefits, of being a partner.

Here are the minimum requirements:

A YouTube channel with more than 1,00,000 subscribers.

Minimum 80% Free Fire related content in the last month.

More than 3,00,000 channel views in the last 30 days.

Non-controversial, clean and engaging content.

Consistent content quality and social media activity.

Willingness along with professionalism to work hard.

If players meet the criteria mentioned above, they may apply for the Partner Program by completing the steps given below:

Step 1: Users can access the Free Fire Partner Program website through this link.

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, they can click on the Apply Now button that will redirect them to a Google form.

The form is not available at the moment (Image via Free Fire Partner Program)

Step 3: They can fill in basic details such as their name, channel name, subscribers, address and more. After a thorough check, if they are chosen, Garena will contact the selected applicants.

If users are selected for the Partner Program, they can enjoy several perks, some of which are:

In-game rewards, including premium currency.

Financial compensation to channels with 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% game related content.

Advance access to content and official features on social media handles.

Exclusive merchandise and access to communication with the team.

Invites to tournaments and events.

Note: The Google Form is not accepting responses at present, and subsequently, interested users can apply only when it opens again.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan