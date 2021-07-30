How to pick the best landing spot for loot and rank push in Free Fire

Rank push is no easy task in Free Fire, given how competitive players can get. To some extent, the entire map becomes a hot-drop zone, with players actively seeking out targets to eliminate to gain points.

Although rank push is no easy task, especially for casual players, there are a few ways in which the entire process can get more streamlined and easy. Here are some tips on how to pick the best spots to loot and rank push in Free Fire.

Top 5 tips to remember while picking a landing spot for loot and rank push in Free Fire

5) Avoid hot-drop zones

While several landing spots in-game hold amazing loot, landing in them is counter-productive, as dropping into hot zones for a rank push is not the greatest of ideas given the number of opponents that will be present.

While the loot may be good, players will be overwhelmed and will more than likely get third or even fourth partied by other players, resulting in an elimination and loss of points.

4) Memorize the layout of the area

In order to successfully loot and rank push at the same time in Free Fire, players need to memorize the layout of the area they are dropping into. Half the battle is already won if players can drop and obtain gear before opponents do.

In addition to being able to locate loot quickly, players will also know all possible hiding spots within structures and escape routes from the area if things don't go according to plan.

3) Jump first, jump fast

The best way to secure a landing spot for looting and rank push in Free Fire is to jump first and land as fast as possible. Being able to gear up before opponents do is the best way to ensure getting takedowns and staying alive.

In addition to being able to gear up fast, players can now lockdown the area and secure it properly, enabling them to engage other players landing within the location and scoring some early game points.

2) Look for buildings, don't stay in the open

Landing in open areas in Free Fire is the worst decision players can make while trying to rank push. Given that opponents will be actively hunting and looking for eliminations, staying outside a building for too long could result in getting sniped.

However, eventually, players will have to move in order to rotate or stay inside the safe zone. Hopefully, by then, they will be geared up, well armored, and loaded with healing items.

1) Avoid landing at the edge of the map if possible

Although landing at the edge of the map will give players time to gear up for a good rank push match, on the flip side, there is a possibility that they will be caught outside of the safe zone, or worse yet, get pinned down by opponents while trying to enter the safe zone.

While there are a few benefits to landing at the edge of the map, players will need to be vigilant and rotate quickly to avoid being caught outside the safe zone or getting pinned down by opponents.

