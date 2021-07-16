How to play Free Fire demo on Android without downloading

With each successive update of Free Fire, its popularity has skyrocketed, and there has been an inflow of players. According to one report, Free Fire was downloaded more than 100 times in the first of 2021 and was ranked second.

In essence, Google Play Instant allows players to try out the game before downloading and installing it from the Play Store. This feature is also available even for Free Fire, enabling players to try out the game's demo without downloading it on their devices.

Note: It is essential to mention that this is by no means the full version of the game. It only allows users to get an experience about a particular application.

Playing the Free Fire demo on Google Play Store

You are required to follow the series of steps provided below to access the Free Fire demo:

Step 1: You should first open the Google Play Store on your device and search for Garena Free Fire.

Instead, you can also visit the Play Store page of the Garena Free Fire by clicking here.

You need to click on the "Try now" option to try out the demo (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: You have to select the most appropriate option and press the 'Try now' button.

Free Fire's demo begin on the screen (Image via Gooogle Play Store)

Step 3: Upon clicking the button, the Free Fire demo will start soon on the screen.

Players will get an overview of the gameplay and functionality through this demo. It restricts them to a small area with only six bots and two minutes. They should eliminate the bots using limited ammunition.

Later, an option to download Free Fire would show up (Image via Google Play Store)

Upon completion of the demo, an option to download Free Fire will pop up on the screen. Besides this, they will receive a Leather Zip Vest for doing the same.

Interested users can proceed ahead by pressing the download button.

