5 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities to combine with Chrono

Ever since the release of Chrono in Free Fire, he has continued to remain one of the most sought-after characters in the game. His unique and powerful ability has made him the primary choice among casual and competitive players.

Chrono's Time Turner is an active ability. The ability creates a small force field around the users that blocks 600 damage from the foes. Also, the movement speed is increased by 15%, and there is a cooldown of eight seconds. Since the ability is an active one, users can only combine it with other characters boasting a passive ability.

Characters worth combining with Chrono in Free Fire

1) Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids

Jota’s ability provides a considerable advantage in close-range encounters with shotguns and SMGs. Upon equipping it, users will gain back 40 health points upon killing an enemy with any gun from the two categories mentioned above. Besides this, there is a cooldown of five seconds before the HP can be recovered again.

Combining Jota with Chrono can provide an upper hand while rushing on the foes in close compounds. Users can activate Chrono’s ability and then effectively use SMG and Shotgun to decimate foes in the range.

2) Jai

Ability: Raging Reload

Raging Reload replenishes the gun’s magazine capacity by 30% at the initial level. It is only limited to AR, pistol, SMG, and shotguns. This solves the ammunition woes that players might have during a game. In the meantime, users can get back 45% of the magazine after knocking down the foe.

Players can use Jai’s ability to take fights at various ranges without switching or reloading guns. Combined with the force field, they will likely be able to take down multiple enemies.

3) Dasha

Ability: Partying On

Dasha’s ability has an impact on multiple elements of the gameplay. First, it reduces the damage taken from falls by 50%, and the recovery time is also reduced by 80%. The rate of recoil buildup is reduced by 10%, and maximum recoil decreases by 10% at the highest level.

Players can effectively spray down foes at range, providing a slight advantage when coupled with the force field.

4) Laura

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Laura is an excellent choice for players inclined towards using sniper rifles. Her ability boosts the accuracy while scoping in by 35%. This makes it much easier to hit more shots on moving enemies.

Players can activate Chrono’s ability in an area and take a few shots before returning to cover. Also, Laura’s ability works well in the medium range with the ARs.

5) Hayato

Ability: Bushido

Hayato’s ability works quite well with almost all the characters. It significantly improves the armor penetration by 10% with a 10% decrease in health points. Besides this, having the Awakened version will provide an additional advantage as the frontal damage will be reduced by 3.5 % with a 10% decrease in health points.

This ability can prove to be the difference in close-range combat when foes have already hit players.

