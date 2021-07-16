OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, monthly income, country rank, channel views and more stats

OP Vincenzo is a gaming content creator who makes Free Fire videos on YouTube. He is known for the exciting gameplay highlights that he posts on his channel, "Vincenzo."

The channel currently has a staggering 6.24 million subscribers and 412 million views.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862. His in-game stats as of July 16th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP Vincenzo has competed in 21434 squad games and has triumphed in 3543 of them, making his win rate 16.52%. With 76697 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.29 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1732 duo games, winning 299 of them. He has a win rate of 17.26% in this mode. He also secured 5066 frags in those matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

OP Vincenzo has contested in 1161 solo matches and has won 104 times, translating to a win rate of 8.95%. He racked up 2899 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.74 in this mode.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP Vincenzo is yet to win a game in the ranked solo, duo and squad modes this season.

The content creator has played 7 ranked squad matches and has 25 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

He has also competed in 2 ranked duo matches, eliminating 3 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

OP Vincenzo has played 2 ranked solo games and has bagged 13 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.5.

Note: Vincenzo's stats in the article were recorded at the time of writing. These are subject to change as the content creator participates in more games in Free Fire.

Vincenzo’s monthly income and country rank

OP Vincenzo’s estimated earning from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

OP Vincenzo’s monthly income from his YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $2K - $32.3K. His country rank is 16th. (Source: Social Blade)

OP Vincenzo’s YouTube channel

OP Vincenzo has been posting engaging content on YouTube for over two years. Players can find 408 videos on his channel at the moment.

OP Vincenzo’s channel has garnered 110k subscribers and 8.071 million views in the last 30 days.

