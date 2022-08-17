How to play Free Fire MAX OB35 update on PC using emulator

Despite being Mobile games, the craze for BR titles like Free Fire MAX, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and more has increased. The number of users for popular tactical shooters is increasing, with Free Fire and its MAX variant having more than 1.1 billion installations on the Play Store.

In recent times, many players have also shifted to using Android emulators, which allow them to play their beloved games on PCs and laptops. Like any other Android title, Free Fire and its MAX version are also downloadable on PCs, with almost every decent emulator like BlueStacks, Gameloop, etc.

Readers can learn more about installing the latest OB35 version of Free Fire MAX on PCs using an Android emulator.

Garena Free Fire MAX: A step-by-step guide to downloading the latest OB35 version on PCs

Users should install an emulator to play any Android game on their PCs (Image via BlueStacks)

Users who desire to play Free Fire's MAX version on PCs should install a decent Android emulator on their PC. Here are some suggestions for the Android emulators that one can install:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

To download their desired emulator, users must copy the link beside the specific option and paste it into their web browsers. It will redirect the players to the official emulator website, where they can download and install the EXE file on their PCs.

Players can install Free Fire MAX using the Play Store on an emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

The setup for each Android emulator may take a few minutes, so users should remain patient. Once the setup is complete, they can launch the program on their PCs/laptops and follow the steps given below to install Free Fire MAX OB35 version:

Step 1: One should open the emulator on their PCs and spot anything similar to 'Game Center' or 'Play Store.'

Each emulator has either one or both options to install any game on a PC. Users can readily spot and open them.

Step 2: After opening the Google Play Store or 'Game Center,' users should use the 'Search bar' to browse Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Players should click the 'Install' button to download. The game has a size of 478 MB, but users will need to download additional resource packages in the game if they want to access other OB35 content.

Step 4: Gamers can open the same and download additional update files once the game is installed.

Step 5: Players should log into the game using either of the following platforms:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Guest login

However, if players already have a game account, they need to use the platform linked to their Free Fire/FF MAX. One should also note that the game will not synch 'Guest' accounts until users bind them to a social media platform.

After a successful login, users can start playing their desired game mode and participate in the ongoing 5th Anniversary event to claim a plethora of special edition collectibles, both paid and free.

