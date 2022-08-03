How to play Free Fire on PC in August 2022 (MAX version)

Mobile games like Free Fire, its MAX variant, PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and many more provide an exciting battle royale experience.

To operate the most decent shooters, players need decent devices. However, in the case of Garena's popular BR games, they can get efficient performance on 2 GB RAM smartphones.

Still, gamers can use Android emulators if they want to enjoy FF and its MAX version on their PCs. The low-end and minimum system requirements further smoothen the performance of Garena's famous titles.

However, users need to download resource packs on their PCs to access the entire content.

The following section will shed light on how to download and play the MAX version of Garena's flagship tactical shooter on their PCs/laptops.

Free Fire MAX: How to install and operate Garena's battle royale shooter on PCs (August 2022)

Players can install the Android emulator that suits the specifications of their PCs/laptops (Image via BlueStacks)

Android emulators allow gamers to access most Play Store applications or APK files on PCs or laptops. Therefore, using such software, they can access FF/FF MAX on their PCs without much fuss.

Readers can follow the step-by-step guide given below to install Garena's BR shooter on their setups:

Step 1: Users should open a web browser on their PCs and visit the official website of their desired Android emulator.

Here are some of the popular emulators and their official websites/download links:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

The Android emulators have varying download sizes and minimum system requirements, so they should choose the option that suits their rigs.

Players will have to complete the setup for the emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Once users have downloaded the EXE file for the emulator, they can complete the setup for the same. They should remember that the setup may take a few minutes.

Step 3: After the installation, gamers can launch the program and let the emulator load.

Browse Free Fire MAX in the Play store (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 4: Readers can spot an application store or Google Play Store pre-installed, which they can use to search for Free Fire MAX.

Step 5: They can install Free Fire MAX, which has a download size of 478 MB.

Fans should install the game and download the additional update files (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Once the app is installed, users can spot the icon on their desktops. They can launch it and install the additional required files.

Gamers can log in using their preferred platform (Guest login, FB, Google, VK, or Twitter) and start playing the game on their PCs/laptops.

Free Fire MAX is currently running on its OB35 version, globally launched by Garena on 20 July 2022. Fans will be able to witness the inception of in-game anniversary celebrations in the upcoming days.

Furthermore, the OB36 version will release around 21 or 22 September 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far