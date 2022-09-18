How to purchase diamonds to get free Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

Garena has consistently pushed new content on Free Fire MAX for a long time. In September 2022, the Singaporean publishers kept up with the precedent they have set in the past as fans were able to witness OB36 Advance Server and 5th Anniversary celebrations earlier this month.

The release of the OB36 patch update is still in the pipeline as Garena is equally focused on introducing new events in Free Fire MAX. One of the most recent in-game events is the 'Crack of Dawn Top-Up' event, which went live on 17 September and is offering three rewards, including a Gloo Wall skin for free.

Crack of Dawn Top-Up: How to claim free Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX by purchasing diamonds

Crack of Dawn Top-Up features three free rewards (Image via Garena)

The Crack of Dawn Top-Up event became available in the game yesterday, i.e., on 17 September 2022. Like the previous top-up events in the game, Crack of Dawn will also remain online for a week and culminate on 23 September 2022.

Players will be able to get the following three rewards from the event after purchasing a specific number of diamonds in the game:

Crying emote (Facepaint) - Unlocks after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Unlocks after a top-up of 100 diamonds Gloo Wall - Crack of Dawn - Unlocks after a top-up of 300 diamonds

Unlocks after a top-up of 300 diamonds Blueprint: BEATz Bangers - Unlocks after a top-up of 500 diamonds

All three rewards are free of cost as the purchased diamonds will remain intact in players' in-game wallets as the only condition is the top-up. Thus, one can buy at least 300 diamonds if they wish to claim the free Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX.

How to top up diamonds in Free Fire MAX to claim the free

Crack of Dawn Gloo Wall?

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX? (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide if you wish to grab the free Crack of Dawn Gloo Wall in Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX in September 2022:

Step 1: Spot and open the game on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Log in using any social media platform like Facebook, Twitter, VK, Apple ID, Google (Gmail), etc., depending upon your preference and device.

If you are using a guest account to sign into the game, it is advised to link your Player ID to a specific platform in the system settings. This will allow synchronization and remove the danger of loss of progress after uninstallation.

Step 3: In the main screen lobby, tap on the diamond icon given at the top.

Step 4: In the diamond section, stay on the Top-Up tab.

You can find the following diamond bundles in the game:

100-diamond bundle: ₹80

310-diamond bundle: ₹250

520-diamond bundle: ₹400

1060-diamond bundle: ₹800

2180-diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600-diamond bundle: ₹4000

Select the 310-diamond bundle or 520 option, depending on whether you want to acquire the Gloo Wall skin or all of the featured rewards. The 520-diamond bundle will unlock all rewards from the Crack of Dawn Top-Up event.

Step 5: Use any desired payment modes to complete the transaction.

Step 6: Select the Top-Up event tab to view and claim the featured rewards, including the Crack of Dawn Gloo Wall.

