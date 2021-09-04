How to purchase Free Fire diamonds to get rewards in McLaren top up event

Top up events in Free Fire provide players with free rewards upon purchasing a given number of diamonds. In a way, it is ideal for those who often buy in-game currency, as they will receive multiple freebies.
The new Racer Top Up event started on 2 September and will last until 8 September. Users can obtain two exclusive skins by acquiring 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively.
Gamers can purchase diamonds through the in-game top up center.
A guide on buying Free Fire diamonds for the new McLaren top up event
To purchase Free Fire diamonds, users can check out the steps below:
Step 1: To begin with, they should visit the in-game top up center. It can be done by tapping on the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen.
Step 2: The various top up options present in Free Fire will show up on the users' screens.
The ones available are:
- INR 80 – 100 diamonds
- INR 250 – 310 diamonds
- INR 400 – 520 diamonds
- INR 800 – 1060 diamonds
- INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds
- INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds
Step 3: They can finally choose the required number of diamonds that they want to purchase. Subsequently, gamers should complete the transaction using the respective payment option.
Once the purchase is complete, diamonds will be added to the Free Fire accounts of players, and they can then claim the rewards from the top up event:
Step 1: Gamers need to head to the events section by clicking on the “Calendar” icon.
Step 2: Next, they need to tap on the “Racer Top Up” event and press the “Claim” button next to the reward.