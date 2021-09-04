How to purchase Free Fire diamonds to get rewards in McLaren top up event

Top up events in Free Fire provide players with free rewards upon purchasing a given number of diamonds. In a way, it is ideal for those who often buy in-game currency, as they will receive multiple freebies.

The new Racer Top Up event started on 2 September and will last until 8 September. Users can obtain two exclusive skins by acquiring 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Gamers can purchase diamonds through the in-game top up center.

A guide on buying Free Fire diamonds for the new McLaren top up event

The two rewards of the top up event (Image via Free Fire)

To purchase Free Fire diamonds, users can check out the steps below:

Step 1: To begin with, they should visit the in-game top up center. It can be done by tapping on the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen.

The top up options present in the game will appear on the screens of the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The various top up options present in Free Fire will show up on the users' screens.

The ones available are:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Upon completing the purchase, diamonds will be added to the Free Fire accounts (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can finally choose the required number of diamonds that they want to purchase. Subsequently, gamers should complete the transaction using the respective payment option.

Once the purchase is complete, diamonds will be added to the Free Fire accounts of players, and they can then claim the rewards from the top up event:

Head to the events section by clicking on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Gamers need to head to the events section by clicking on the “Calendar” icon.

After that, players can go ahead and claim the rewards from the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they need to tap on the “Racer Top Up” event and press the “Claim” button next to the reward.

Edited by Ravi Iyer