How to rank up and get rewards quickly in Garena Free Fire Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is regarded as one of the most valued items in Free Fire by most players. It allows individuals to get their hands on various unique outfit bundles, skins, and a range of other prizes. Each month, the developers launch a new pass, the latest addition being the Season 43 Elite Pass.

To proceed through the pass, players must accumulate badges, which can be accrued by completing the relevant daily and weekly missions. Here's a guide on which aspects players should focus on to speed up their Elite Pass progression in Free Fire.

Free Fire guide to getting rewards quickly in Elite Pass

As stated earlier, players must collect badges if they want to progress through the Elite Pass in Free Fire. Here are a few tips that they can follow to rack them up:

1) Try not to miss daily missions:

Even though weekly missions provide more badges after completing a single task, players shouldn’t avoid the daily missions in Free Fire. Gamers can efficiently complete them as the objectives are pretty straightforward and do not require much effort.

2) Doing Team Tasks first:

Regular missions might take a bit more time when compared to team tasks. If users want Elite Pass badges in Free Fire quickly, they can instead focus on these tasks in the various weekly mission sections.

3) Complete tasks across all weeks:

Missions are separated into four weeks as part of the Elite Pass. To earn the badges that are necessary to unlock all of the rewards, players must complete the activities for each week of the pass.

This will enable users to get badges and earn rewards through the Elite Pass with relative ease. They can further divide each week’s missions into particular days and focus on completing them individually to do the tasks quicker.

