How to redeem codes on Free Fire rewards redemption site (2022)

Free Fire encompasses a vast array of items that players may explore. However, most of the time, these require diamonds. Fortunately for gamers, the developers regularly provide a large chunk of these for free.

Most of the time, the game is jam-packed with events that require gamers to complete a set of objectives for the rewards. Additionally, Garena also distributes redeem codes, usually on the accomplishment of a milestone and during the festive season. One common question among newer users is redeeming the code without any error.

Note: The steps given below to use the redeem code are provided, keeping in mind that the users are not using a guest account. Those using a guest ID in Free Fire can first head to the end of the article for steps to bind their ID.

Five easy steps to get rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Users must first visit the Rewards Redemption Site. It is the official website for claiming Free Fire codes, and readers may access the webpage by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Players will have to use one of the following to sign in to their account and proceed: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID or VK.

Players need to enter code for their region (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Following that, gamers can enter an active redeem code in the text field. In general, it is preferable to paste the code to avoid typing mistakes.

Interested users can head to this page to find active redeem codes.

Step 4: They may redeem the code by clicking the claim button. If the redemption is successful, the message box will display the name of the reward; otherwise, it will display an error.

Step 5: Lastly, the rewards will be displayed in the mailbox, and players will be able to claim them within a specific number of days.

Errors faced during redemption

1) Invalid or expired redemption code/redemption limit reached

Code is invalid or redeemed (Image via Free Fire)

In this case, the error message will read that the code is either invalid or redeemed. On the other hand, users will face an error stating that the redemption limit has been reached once the given number of users have utilized the code.

2) Attempting to use the redemption code for another server

Error due to server restriction (Image via Free Fire)

When using a code released for players on another server, the gamers will face an error due to server restrictions. The message in this scenario will read, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Steps to bind Free Fire account

To be eligible to use the Free Fire redeem code, players must not be using a guest account and thus can follow these steps first:

Users must bind their Free Fire account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: They can log in to their account and open the settings section.

Step 2: Users can select the desired option under the basic tab to bind their account with the preferred option.

