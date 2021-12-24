How to redeem Free Fire codes for free rewards: Redemption site and steps explained

Free Fire offers a plethora of enticing items that are sometimes out of reach for players due to the high cost of diamonds in the game. The premium in-game currency is necessary for most purchases, and diamonds cannot be obtained for free.

Redeem codes are the best possible alternative for f2p (free-to-play) players. The developers release these codes regularly, and all gamers only need to redeem them from the official website.

Guide to easily use Free Fire redeem codes

The steps for utilizing Free Fire redeem codes via the redemption website are detailed below. These will be applicable to all codes, regardless of region.

Step 1: Gamers will have to open the official redeem code website on a web browser. They can also click here to visit it directly.

Gamers must sign in to their ID using one of the options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players are required to log in to their Free Fire account before they can claim the rewards. They are presented with several options including Facebook, Google and Twitter.

Gamers should only enter the code for their region (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players can enter the code for their region. Here is a working redeem code for 24 December:

Redeem code – FF1164XNJZ2V

Rewards – Winterland’s Snowboard and 1x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Most Free Fire redemption codes have a server restriction and certain codes can only be used on a particular servers. The rewards using this redeem code are only obtainable by players on the Indonesian server.

The rewards are attainable from the in-game mail (Image via Free)

Step 4: After entering the code, gamers can hit the claim button to complete the redemption process. Generally, items are available through the in-game mail within a few minutes but may take up to 24 hours.

Also Read Article Continues below

An error will pop up if gamers attempt to use a code that has expired.

Edited by Siddharth Satish