Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, guild rank monthly income, and best videos

Given Free Fire's massive playerbase, the game has a dedicated audience that consumes a large volume of content. This provides an excellent opportunity for exemplary players to create content that provides value to the community.

Frontal Gaming is one of the most successful Free Fire YouTubers from Indonesia. His channel boasts 11.6 million subscribers and 234 million views. The user regularly uploads gameplay videos with commentary that his fans enjoy.

What is Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats?

Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID is 225009777 and he is the leader of the "FRNTL.Ghaib guild." He is placed in the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked and the Diamond 1 tier in CS-Ranked.

His Free Fire stats as of 23 December 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Frontal Gaming has played 14613 squad games and has come out victorious in 1978 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 13.53%. He has attained 51917 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.11.

The YouTuber has contested in 642 duo matches, and 94 of these have resulted in booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 14.64%. With 2819 eliminations, the content creator has bagged a K/D ratio of 5.14.

Frontal Gaming has 1087 appearances in solo games with 156 victories, ensuring a win ratio of 14.35%. He has notched 4819 kills, with a K/D ratio of 5.18.

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Frontal Gaming has completed a total of 537 squad games in the current ranked season and triumphed in 62 of these, leading to a win percentage of 11.54%. His kill tally is 1827 with a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Apart from this, the content creator has not featured in ranked games yet.

Note: Frontal Gaming's stats were recorded while writing the article, and these will change as he features in more games.

Income

Frontal Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Frontal Gaming's estimated monthly earnings are believed to be between $747 - $11.9K. The yearly approximated figures lie around $9K - $143.4K.

Best videos

1) SOLO VS SQUAD DI TONTON 48 ORANG!!! AUTO JOGET JOGET (12.3 million views)

2) DI TANTANG BY ONE SAMA ISTRI!! GA NYANGKA MAINNYA BEGINI - FREE FIRE BATTLEGROUNDS (11.8 million)

3) BEWAN SAMA ISTRI !!! YANG MENANG DAPET IPHONE 12 PROMAX !!! (10.3 million)

Note: The number of views was taken as the sole criterion for determining the best videos.

Youtube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

Frontal Gaming has been uploading videos on YouTube for a while now. However, he only has 84 videos on the YouTube channel, which collectively have 234 million views in total. On the other hand, his current total subscriber count is 11.6 million, placing him in the 26th position in Indonesia.

Edited by Siddharth Satish