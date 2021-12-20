5 Free Fire tips for beginners to get Booyah in Bermuda map

Bermuda is the first map that was added to Free Fire. Despite a re-mastered version of the same being added a short while ago, players still prefer the original map. It is even considered the best map till date by many in the community.

Due to its popularity, a lot of beginners will be playing in Bermuda for a long time. This being the case, it's good to know the basic do's and don'ts. By following a few simple tips, players will be able to improve their odds of survival and get more Booyahs in-game.

Top 5 tips to survive longer and secure Booyahs in Free Fire's Bermuda map

5) Avoid hot-drop locations

There are numerous hot-drop locations in Bermuda that are spread out all over the map. Players need to ensure that they avoid these locations to maximize their chances of securing a Booyah in Free Fire.

However, those looking for early-game kills can land at Clock Tower. Even though it can become a hot-drop zone during a match, most of the time there aren't too many opponents. This makes it easy to gear up and go hunting for kills.

4) When landing at Sentosa remember to rotate fast

Sentosa is a beautiful drop-location in Free Fire. It's located on the eastern side of the island and is isolated from the mainland. It rarely sees heavy fighting during most matches, which makes it a prime landing location for looting.

However, it does have a downside. Due to being far away from the center of the map, rotating to safety is a daunting task. Players will have to be quick while looting and begin rotating as soon as possible.

3) Avoid landing at the center of the map

Landing at the center of the map is a bad idea during a Free Fire match. Since many opponents stick to the center regions to fight and loot, players will keep getting engaged often.

This will dwindle their supplies and leave them vulnerable during the mid-game. Additionally, since the Bimasakti Strip is located at the center of the map, the area is bound to be a hot-drop zone in some matches.

2) Memorize all hiding spots

The goal of a Free Fire match is to get Booyahs. This means outlasting other players and surviving until the end. While camping is a good technique to use for this, hiding is even better.

There are numerous hiding spots all over the Bermuda map. Players can use these to escape would-be attackers, lie in wait till the enemy passes or spring an ambush.

1) Rotate to high ground after the safe zone shrinks

Bermuda has a lot of uneven terrain. This means that high ground is spread across the entire map. To avoid getting stuck in low ground or open areas, players need to rotate to high ground when the safe zone shrinks.

This will ensure that opponents will not be able to gain a tactical advantage. Additionally, players on high ground will be able to scout the terrain ahead and plan accordingly.

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

