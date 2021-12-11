How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes to claim free skin rewards

The desire for cosmetic items is difficult to satisfy for most Free Fire players, mainly due to their appeal. While they strive to obtain as many items as possible, exclusive ones require diamonds, which may be expensive for users to acquire.

Thus, the usage of free methods like redeem codes and events has risen to prominence, with many users looking for a combination of both to fulfill their wishes. The former usually requires comparatively less effort and can provide multiple permanent items.

Free Fire redeem code for 11 December 2021

Indonesia server

The Pumpkin Warrior Bottom (Image via Free Fire)

1) FF11HHGCGK3B - Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) + 1x Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Europe server

Boxes need to be opened via vault (Image via Free Fire)

1) Y7KY4EDYJDUA – 10x Creator Box

Due to the server restrictions of the Free Fire redeem code, the codes mentioned earlier can only be utilized by those from the specified server. Anyone from outside the region attempting to collect the rewards will face an error.

The codes' expiry dates are unknown.

More redeem codes can be found here.

Steps to redeem the codes

Since both redeem codes are currently working, users should make the most of them by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Players who have been using a guest account will need to open the settings and link their account to one of the options available under the basic tab. If they are not using a guest ID, they can proceed to the next step.

Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site link.

Step 2: A link for the official webpage has been given above, through which users can redeem the code given above.

All gamers are required to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon visiting the website, all gamers are required to sign in to their accounts. This is the reason for linking the ID.

Step 4: Finally, users can input the code that belongs to their region and, in order to finish the procedure, they must click on the confirm button. A confirmation message for the same will also be displayed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 5: Rewards are not directly displayed in the vault or collection but must be claimed through the mail section within the game in the stipulated time frame.

Edited by Saman