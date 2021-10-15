How to redeem rewards from Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site in October 2021

Free Fire has a vast selection of cosmetics, and users can earn them for free through various ways. However, redeem codes emerge as one of the ideal options because they are simple to use and take the least effort.

Nevertheless, some gamers are still unaware of the redemption process and how to use the code on the official Free Fire redemption site. Here's a step-by-step guide for the procedure.

A step-by-step guide to using Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards this month

As previously stated, the Rewards Redemption Site is the website that Garena has set up for the use of Free Fire redeem codes. Given below are the steps that gamers can follow to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players should use any web browser to visit Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. They can also click this link to get redirected to the page.

Step 2: Following that, players must sign in using any of the six methods linked to their Free Fire account.

As a part of the next step, gamers should log in using any one of the platforms (Image via Free Fire)

It is required to have a linked account, and guest account users will not be allowed to use the code.

Players should paste the required redeem code into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, players must enter the appropriate redeem code into the text area and click the 'Confirm' button.

Step 4: If the code is successfully redeemed, a dialog box will appear stating the same.

Rewards can subsequently be claimed through the in-game mail section (Image via Free Fire)

Subsequently, players can launch Free Fire and claim the rewards via the in-game mail section. The incentives may take up to 24 hours to be credited.

During the redemption process, users may encounter several errors. They can be caused by various factors, such as the expiration of the redemption code or a server restriction.

One of the common errors that players may encounter during the redemption (Image via Free Fire)

Players can also follow the redeem code section of Sportskeeda to be aware of all the latest Free Fire redeem codes.

