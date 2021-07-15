How to register for Free Fire OB29 Advance server today

Before any significant update arrives in Free Fire, the developers release an Advance server for players. It offers them a chance to test all-new features, as well as a chance to earn diamonds for reporting bugs and glitches.

The registration process for the next iteration, i.e., OB29, is underway. and users can head to the Advance server website to apply. It is crucial to keep in mind that the Activation Code is needed to access the Advance server, which users can obtain by registering ahead of time.

Players can obtain Free Fire Advance server code by registering

Official Free Fire Advance server website: Click here.

Here are the steps that you have to follow, in order to successfully register for the OB29 Advance Server:

Step 1: First, you should visit the Advance server website via the link provided above.

Click on the Login Facebook button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You should click on “Login with Facebook” once the website is loaded.

You should fill all the necessary details into the text fields (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A pop-up will appear asking you to fill in your profile information which includes Full Name, Active E-mail, and Active Phone Number.

Step 4: After entering these details, you should press the “Join Now” button to complete the registration process.

Timeline hasn't been revealed (Image via Free Fire)

The developers will review individual applications and will then provide selected users with the Activation Code. Players can expect a detailed announcement about the timeline soon.

As per the website, the download for it will commence on July 21st, 2021.

Steps to download Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Download begins on July 21st (Image via Free Fire)

Once the download option is available, here are the steps that you can follow

You need to log in using the same Facebook account used for the registration.

Next, you should tap the “Download APK” option.

Next, you will have to install it. Upon the completion of that process, you should open the game and enter the Activation Code.

Edited by Siddharth Satish