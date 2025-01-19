How to register for the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server

Registrations for the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server have opened up, and interested users can complete the process for a chance to receive the Activation Code. The Advance Server will essentially act as a test server, where players can try out upcoming features and report the necessary bugs and glitches.

Apart from testing different content, it also provides a glimpse of what one can expect from the game’s upcoming iteration. Given that there is limited space available on the server, only a selected number of players will be able to access it.

Here is a guide on registering for the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server.

Guide to registering for the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server

Complete the registration by visiting the official website (Image via Garena)

Garena has opened up the official Advance Server website, and individuals can visit it to complete the registration process. Considering how registrations are the only way to get the Activation Code, all the interested players have to complete it.

Trending

Here is a step-by-step guide that you can follow:

Step 1: Navigate to Free Fire’s official Advance Server website. It can be found at https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Once on the website, you will notice two login options: Facebook and Google. You must select the option that is associated with your in-game ID.

Step 3: Following that, you will be taken to a page, where you have to enter details, like your email address.

Step 4: Once the details are filled, tap the “Join Now” button. This will complete the registration process.

It is important to note that the APK file for the OB48 Advance Server will be made available on February 8, 2025, and users will be able to download it from the website itself. After installation, players will be able to enter the Advance Server only upon entering the Activation Code.

The Activation Code will be provided to a select few users after the registrations. There are no alternatives to receiving a code, and individuals have no option but to wait for the developers to provide it.

Free Fire OB48 Advance Server’s timeline and other details

Here is the timeline of the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

As per the timeline section on the official website, the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server will commence on February 8, 2025, and remain open until February 20, 2025. Once the server ends, the OB48 update will be released officially in a few weeks.

When playing on the server, users are advised to report all possible bugs and glitches, since this will help the developers fix them. Furthermore, the devs have set up a Bug Hunter Program, which will reward those who actively report bugs and glitches.

Another essential thing to note is that the progress made in the Advance Server won't be carried over to the main game. It will get deleted as soon as the server shuts down.

Read more: Free Fire Evo Vault (January 2025): Rewards, schedule, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.