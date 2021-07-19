How to register for Garena Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: Step-by-step guide to apply for Activation Code

The registrations for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server have been open for a few days now. In two days, i.e., on July 21st, the download will begin. Also, the server will only be available for Android users and not for iOS.

The progress from the server will not be transferred to the global version of the game. Also, users will only be able to access all of the features if they have an Activation Code.

Activation Code is required to enter into the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

The developers only give it after the registrations, and there's no other way to obtain it. Here's a guide to the process.

Steps to register for Garena Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

To register for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server, follow these steps:

Step 1: Free Fire Advance Server has its official website. You will have to visit it, and this link will redirect you to it.

Step 2: The next step you have to do is click the "Login Facebook" button and then log in to your Facebook account.

Click the "Login Facebook" button on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Create your profile by filling out a form, including your name, email, and phone number.

Step 4: After entering all your information, click "Join Now." The developers will review your application once the registration process is complete.

Enter all the information (Image via Free Fire)

Note: All users that register aren't guaranteed to receive the Activation Code. Since only a limited number of slots are available, only a few will be receiving the code.

Steps to download

The steps given below can be followed once the download process begins on July 21st to download the Advance Server:

Log in using the same Facebook account you used to register.

Tap the "Download APK" option next. The APK for the Free Fire OB29 will soon be downloaded on your device.

After that, you must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and install it. After completing that process, you should open the game and enter the Activation Code.

