Free Fire has risen to new heights of popularity in the last few years. The game offers high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics. However, with high popularity comes chances of games getting exposed to cheating and hacking. This is a common issue in Free Fire, as players encounter many hackers during gameplay.

To combat the problem, Garena has launched various measures to reduce any rise in negative influences on the fair gaming experience.

Report hacker/cheaters via Free Fire customer support

Garena is continuously trying hard to remove all sorts of cheats and hacks in the game. Every week, thousands of accounts caught hacking are banned by Free Fire customer support. Players who intentionally play with cheaters are considered equal culprits, and their accounts are likely to be banned.

Here is a complete guide on how to report hackers and cheaters via Garena Free Fire customer service:

1) To report a cheater or hacker in Free Fire, players can visit the official customer service support website to do the same.

2) Click on the Submit Request button to report any issues related to cheaters or other in-game problems in your preferred language.

3) Upon clicking on the Submit Request option, players will see a new screen to select the server on which they play Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire customer service

4) Players residing in India need to select India from the options menu.

5) After that, players can submit a request for cheating or a hack. It will require the player's email address, in-game name, ID number, along with the cheater/hacker's correct in-game name and ID number.

6) In the proofs section, only hack reports with video attachments as proof will be entertained by Garena. Players must ensure that the video clearly shows that the reported user is hacking. Screenshots and images won't be entrained because they're easy to forge.

7) Upon completing all the requirements in the Submit Request menu, players can click on the Submit button.

8) Players will be notified via email when their request gets accepted by Garena.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

