How to sign up for Free Fire MAX Partner Program

Mobile battle royale shooting games like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX, PUBG Mobile, and more have acquired an enormous fanbase. Major social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and more are among the reasons behind the virality of such titles today.

The growth of a game like Free Fire MAX and its content creators has been interdependent as the latter amplifies the former's content and vice versa. Thus, Garena, the publisher of Free Fire MAX, introduced the "Partner Program" to support the creators.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Everything about the Partner Program as there is uncertainty around the application

The Partner Program application is unavailable on the Indian server (Imag via Google)

Before moving ahead, readers must note that the application form is available on the Partner Program's official website. However, it has currently been removed from the site in India amid the Free Fire ban. There is not much clarity regarding the situation as Free Fire MAX is still working in India.

Thus, users will have to wait for an official update from Garena's website regarding continuing the program with Free Fir MAX instead of the original game in the Indian region. Viewers can check out GW Manish's recent video for an elaborate and much-informed take (from a creator's perspective) here:

Unfortunately, for interested Indian creators who want to sign up for the program, there is no possible way to apply right now. However, they should not lose any hope for the future and wait for Garena's official word on the matter.

Eligibility criteria for the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Interested Indian creators can still read about the prerequisites for the Partner Program here:

The creators who are applying should have a YouTube channel with a minimum of 100k subscribers.

The activity of the last 30 days is considered, and during that span, 80% of the content featured should be based on Garena Free Fire (Free Fire MAX variant in this case)

The view aggregate of videos uploaded on the channel in the past 30 days should be at least 300k.

The consistency of the creators, in terms of social media activity and content, must be on point, while the quality should also be top-notch.

Creators need to be overly cautious regarding the content as it should be engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

Creators must be professional and hard-working.

Gamers should also have a drive for success alongside a passion for gaming (and content creation).

The Partner Program is active in the Bangladesh server (Image via Garena)

Amid all the bad news for Indian creators, Bangladeshi users need not worry as the Partner Program is active in their sever. Aspiring creators must have the following minimum numbers on either of the platform given below:

YouTube: 100K

Facebook: 50K

TikTok: 200K

Other prerequisites for the program match that of the Indian server, as players can sign up here.

They will need to tap the "Join us Now" tab and carefully fill in the form before submitting it. Garena's team will then consider the application and update the applicants regarding the status.

Gamers also need to remember that the Partner Program doesn't require any payment. Thus, they should avoid any fraudulent copycat websites asking for money.

Edited by Ravi Iyer