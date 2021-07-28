How to sign up for the Free Fire Partner program and receive Diamonds and other benefits

As a result of Free Fire's popularity, various opportunities have arisen around the game, including content creation and competitive gaming. Many YouTubers have garnered enormous amounts of subscribers and crossed several milestones.

To ensure further growth in fields related to Free Fire, the game's developers have created a Partner Program, offering perks and additional support.

However, it is worth knowing that not all users who register are accepted into the Partner Program, and specific requirements have to be met by the players.

A guide on how to sign up for the Free Fire Partner Program

Those interested in joining the Free Fire Partner Program, can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: The player should visit the specific website of the Free Fire Partner Program on their device by clicking here.

The Free Fire Partner Program website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, the player needs to click on the "Apply Now" option. A form will appear on the screen requiring the player to enter details, including ID (Aadhar, PAN), Phone Number, name, YouTube channel, and more.

The Google Form that needs to be filled out

Step 3: Players will have to submit the form. Applications will then be sent to Garena for review.

Only a selected number of creators will be taken into the Free Fire Partner Program.

Note: The application form is not open all the time.

Benefits

Benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Here are a few of the benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program:

Access to content in advance, including Advance Server

Exclusive merchandise

In-game rewards including diamonds

A chance to get featured on Free Fire's official social media accounts

Special invitations to tournaments and esports events

Communication with Free Fire team

Financial incentives to channels with over 5 million subscribers and a 95% Free Fire content ratio

Eligibility

The following are the criteria that need to be met:

Requirements that need to be met to be eligible for the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Disclaimer: Meeting these requirements does not guarantee a place into the program.

Also read: How to get free gloo wall skin “Victory Charge” in Free Fire

Edited by Siddharth Satish