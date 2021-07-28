How to sign up for the Free Fire Partner program and receive Diamonds and other benefits

As a result of Free Fire's popularity, various opportunities have arisen around the game, including content creation and competitive gaming. Many YouTubers have garnered enormous amounts of subscribers and crossed several milestones.
To ensure further growth in fields related to Free Fire, the game's developers have created a Partner Program, offering perks and additional support.
However, it is worth knowing that not all users who register are accepted into the Partner Program, and specific requirements have to be met by the players.
A guide on how to sign up for the Free Fire Partner Program
Those interested in joining the Free Fire Partner Program, can follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: The player should visit the specific website of the Free Fire Partner Program on their device by clicking here.
Step 2: Next, the player needs to click on the "Apply Now" option. A form will appear on the screen requiring the player to enter details, including ID (Aadhar, PAN), Phone Number, name, YouTube channel, and more.
Step 3: Players will have to submit the form. Applications will then be sent to Garena for review.
Only a selected number of creators will be taken into the Free Fire Partner Program.
Note: The application form is not open all the time.
Benefits
Here are a few of the benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program:
- Access to content in advance, including Advance Server
- Exclusive merchandise
- In-game rewards including diamonds
- A chance to get featured on Free Fire's official social media accounts
- Special invitations to tournaments and esports events
- Communication with Free Fire team
- Financial incentives to channels with over 5 million subscribers and a 95% Free Fire content ratio
Eligibility
The following are the criteria that need to be met:
Disclaimer: Meeting these requirements does not guarantee a place into the program.
