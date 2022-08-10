How to top up Free Fire diamonds in MAX version to get free emote and pet

The OB35 update for Free Fire and its MAX variant hit the servers on 20 July 2022. Garena's battle royales received significant changes and additions, including the revamped logo and in-game UI.

The OB35 patch notes also included a new pet, Hoot, which was expected to arrive later. The new pet is now available in the game as a free top-up reward.

Gamers can acquire Hoot alongside a pet emote, skin, and character emote via the eponymous top-up event. They will have to purchase 300 diamonds to claim all the rewards of the Hoot Top Up event.

Readers must not skip the following section if they want to know more about the Hoot Top Up event in Free Fire MAX.

'Hoot Top Up' event has brought eponymous pet as free reward in Free Fire MAX

The Hoot Top Up event offers the new pet as a free reward after the purchase of 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The event went live today, i.e., 10 August 2022, and will remain online till 14 August 2022. Therefore, users still have sufficient time to claim as many as four rewards in the game.

Here are the prizes and the number of diamonds to unlock them:

Hoot (new pet): Claimable after a 100-diamond top-up

Claimable after a 100-diamond top-up Hoot on Fire (pet skin): Claimable after a 100-diamond top-up

Claimable after a 100-diamond top-up Show off (pet emote for Hoot): Claimable after a 100-diamond top-up

Claimable after a 100-diamond top-up Bobble Dance (emote for in-game characters): Claimable after a 300-diamond top-up

They can unlock the first three rewards simultaneously, while the last collectible will require an additional 200 diamonds to unlock.

Purchasing diamonds for 'Hoot Top Up' (Image via Garena)

Here's how players can purchase the diamonds in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version to unlock all the prizes of Hoot Top Up:

Step 1: They should open the Free Fire MAX app and sign in using the platform linked to their game account.

Step 2: Users must tap on the 'diamond' icon at the top of the main screen lobby to access ongoing top-up events or other diamond-related options.

Step 3: They can view the 'Hoot Top Up' on the 'Top-Up Event' tab, while to purchase diamonds, they must access the 'Top-Up' tab.

Step 4: On the 'Top-Up' tab, gamers can view all of the available diamond bundles in the game. Here are the diamond bundles and their prices:

100 diamonds: ₹80

310 diamonds: ₹250

520 diamonds: ₹400

1060 diamonds: ₹800

2180 diamonds: ₹1600

5600 diamonds: ₹4000

They can unlock the first three rewards of the event by purchasing the 100-diamond bundle at ₹80. However, the ₹250 option ensures they receive all rewards of 'Hoot Top Up.'

Therefore, users can tap on the selected diamond bundle to initiate the purchase.

Step 5: They must select the payment method to complete the transaction. Gamers can pay using net banking, credit cards, or other available modes.

Google Play balance, gift cards, and redeem codes are other options to complete the payment. Therefore, if players have enough gift cards or virtual money, they can use the same to complete the purchase.

Once the payment is successful, the diamonds will be credited to their accounts. At the same time, all rewards of Free Fire MAX's 'Hoot Top Up' will also automatically become available for free.

