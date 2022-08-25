How to top up Free Fire diamonds in MAX version to claim free Sterling Stars (M1887)  

Gamers can acquire various rewards in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version via the in-game store or active events. One of the most popular collectibles in Garena's BR shooter is weapon skins that usually cost hundreds of diamonds. However, if players are eyeing Evo Guns, they will have to spend thousands of the shiny currency. This includes the base price as well as the cost of upgrades for the weapons.

Recent in-game events have introduced Sterling Conqueror M1887 and its Evo Gun tokens. The weapon skin is part of the Incubator, which means players will still have to spend thousands of diamonds; however, the Evo Gun tokens are associated with a top-up event. Therefore, users can get the upgrade materials at a much cheaper cost.

Garena Free Fire MAX new top-up event is offering free Sterling Stars (M1887)

M1887 Evo Gun Token Top-Up is available till 29 August 2022 (Image via Garena)

The new top-up event became available on 25 August and will remain active till 29 August. Thus, users have plenty of time to get free Evo Gun tokens, provided they have purchased a specific number of diamonds. It has been titled "M1887 Evo Gun Token Top-Up," where users will be able to claim a maximum of 210 Sterling Stars, Evo Gun tokens for the Sterling Conqueror M1887 skin.

Rewards in the ongoing Free Fire MAX top-up event (Image via Garena)

Here are the requirements for the latest FF MAX top-up event:

30 Sterling Stars: After purchasing 100 diamonds

After purchasing 100 diamonds 60 Sterling Stars: After purchasing 200 diamonds

After purchasing 200 diamonds 120 Sterling Stars: After purchasing 500 diamonds

Using all of the Sterling Stars, gamers can upgrade the Sterling Conqueror M1887 to the fourth Evo Gun level in the game.

Gamers should follow the step-by-step guide given below to top up diamonds in Free Fire or its MAX variant:

Step 1: One should open the FF/FF MAX app and sign in with the social media account that is linked to the Player ID.

Step 2: Users can spot the 'diamond' icon at the top of the screen after logging in. They can click on the same to open the in-game section and remain on the 'Top-Up' tab.

Step 3: To unlock all rewards, gamers must purchase at least 500 diamonds. Therefore, they can select the '520' diamond bundle and use their preferred method to make the purchase.

Players can use Google Play balance if they have ₹400 in their wallets; otherwise, they will have to pay real money. Apart from that, one can also use gift cards to buy diamonds if they own any.

Finally, once users have purchased the said amount of diamonds, they can claim 210 Evo Gun tokens from the 'Top-Up Event' tab in the 'diamond' section.

M1887 - Sterling Conqueror in the current Incubator (Image via Garena)

The Sterling Stars are only beneficial if gamers have acquired M1887 - Sterling Conqueror from the current Incubator in Free Fire MAX's Luck Royale. The M1887 Evo Gun will go offline after 5 September 2022.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh