How to top-up Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free Gloo Wall skin

Garena Free Fire MAX's OB35 version is in its last phase, as the new update will hit the servers in a few days.

However, there are still plenty of 5th Anniversary events in Free Fire and its MAX variant, which feature many rare and special-edition collectibles.

Hence, users can browse through the in-game event section of FF/FF MAX to get their hands on various rewards.

Moreover, many Justin Bieber (J.Biebs) themed items are available in the game that players can acquire using diamonds or by completing certain tasks.

The following section will focus on a new J.Biebs-themed event offering a free Gloo Wall skin after users purchase a certain number of diamonds.

J.Biebs Top-Up is offering a free Gloo Wall skin in Garena Free Fire MAX

J.Biebs Top-Up (Image via Garena)

The latest top-up event is a part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations and offers a free Biebs Mural Gloo Wall and Acoustic Serenade.

Both rewards are unlockable after users purchase a total of 500 diamonds in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX. Here's the amount of diamonds required to obtain each reward individually:

Acoustic Serenade - 100 diamonds

Biebs Mural Gloo Wall - 500 diamonds

The Gloo Wall skin is shiny green colored with the name and face of Justin Bieber painted over it. Readers can take a look at the in-game descriptions of both rewards here:

Acoustic Serenade:

"Let the strings do their magic."

Gloo Wall - Biebs Mural:

"You can't take me down."

The top-up event features two specific edition collectibles (Image via Garena)

Although both rewards are free, users will still have to pay for the diamonds at the in-game rates. They can follow the guide given below to learn more about topping up diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX and its original lighter variant:

Step 1: Gamers should open the FF/FF MAX app on their smartphones and log in with the social media account linked to the in-game Player ID.

Note: Users with guest accounts can also participate in the top-up event, but it is advisable to link a social media platform with their Free Fire MAX Player ID to avoid the loss of any progress.

Step 2: One should tap on the "diamond" icon given at the top of the lobby after signing in. Furthermore, they should remain on the 'Top-Up' tab after opening the section.

Step 3: Users are required to purchase at least 500 diamonds to unlock all rewards. Thus, they should choose the '520' diamond bundle and employ any of the given payment options to make the purchase.

Note: Users can use options like Google Play balance or any gift card to get the diamonds for free; otherwise, they will have to pay ₹400 to purchase the selected diamond bundle.

Step 4: After the successful purchase, users can switch to the "Top-Up Event" tab in the "diamond" section to claim the rewards, which will automatically become available in Garena Free Fire MAX's "Vault".

Players can also check out other ongoing 5th Anniversary events by tapping on the "Calendar" icon in the lobby. They have until September 13 to claim the other 5th Anniversary rewards, while the J.Biebs Top-Up will go offline after September 4, 2022.

