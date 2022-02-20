How to top-up Free Fire MAX diamonds and get free, permanent rewards in India

There are several uses for diamonds in Free Fire MAX, and players need them for things like changing their name, purchasing the Elite Pass, and so on. However, the game's "premium currency" demands that players shell out actual money to get it.

The developers also incentivize the purchase of diamonds in the game by introducing top-up events regularly. Essentially, when a certain number of diamonds are bought, they award specific prizes.

Free Fire MAX guide to top-up diamonds and get free rewards

Top-up events are introduced regularly, the most recent being the 'Flash Top-Up'. It has brought a new pet into the game and made it available along with a few skins for players to acquire. They have a lot of time on their hands as the event will continue until 3 March.

The following are the specifics that users need to meet to get the rewards:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get free Flash pet

to get free Flash pet Top-up 300 diamonds to get free Pet Skin: Cyber Flash

to get free Pet Skin: Cyber Flash Top-up 500 diamonds to get free Pet Skin: Festive Flash and Show off (action)

They will have to spend money on diamonds but will not experience any additional costs for the rewards, with them being free after buying this in-game currency.

Steps to top-up diamonds and get rewards

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire MAX in-game top-up center and then select the required quantity of diamonds to purchase based on the prizes wanted.

Proceed with the payment for the diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the payment using any of the methods. After that, manually head over to the top-up event section.

Step 3: Finally, they can claim the items from the event for entirely free.

Details about the Flash Pet (reward)

Flash is the new pet added to Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Flash is the 20th pet to be added to Free Fire MAX, and it possesses the special 'Steel Shell' skill in the game. It essentially reduces damage (from FF Knife and bullets) taken from behind by 10%, up to 100 durability points. There's a 150-second cooldown.

Upon reaching the max level, it lowers the damage from behind by 25%, up to 150 durability points with a 90-second cooldown.

