How to try Free Fire online without downloading on Android devices

On the Google Play Store, players have the ability to try out the demo version of Free Fire and play the game without downloading it. This option basically enables individuals to have an overview of the gameplay before they install the game.

For those who aren't aware of this, there is an instant app function on the Google Play Store that allows users to try out an app or view a demo version without downloading it onto their devices.

Users can access the Free Fire demo on the Google Play Store by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Users should open the Google Play Store app on their mobile devices and search for "Garena Free Fire" in the search box.

Players can also visit Free Fire's Google Play Store page by clicking here.

Step 2: They will be able to find two different options on their screens - "Try Now" and "Install." Out of these, they have to click on "Try Now."

Step 3: The demo variant of Free Fire will begin shortly, and then users will be able to try it out.

Players will compete against six other bots in a confined location for about two minutes during the demo. To be victorious, they must eliminate all of them.

After completing the trial, a "Download" button will show up on the screen. If users enjoyed playing the demo, they can go ahead and proceed with the download.

Disclaimer: Google Play Store's instant app features a demo and isn't the full version of the title. It aims to just provide players with a general idea about the game.

