How to unlock Free Fire characters without paying any money

Characters are among the essential parts of the Garena Free Fire as it is pretty impossible to maximize the tiers in the ranked mode. Character abilities often prove to be pretty critical to one's strategic gameplay. Hence, it makes sense for players to acquire a suitable character after gaining experience.

Most of the characters cost hundreds of diamonds, which cost real money. Many users are still students or teenagers and are not financially independent. Therefore, they find it impossible to unlock the characters without using the actual currency. However, there are some ways that they can use to get characters for free.

Garena Free Fire: The ways to unlock characters without spending real money

1) Go for characters that cost gold coins

Jota is one of the best in-game characters and costs 8000 gold coins (Image via Garena)

Most characters are priced at a few hundred diamonds, but some can be acquired using gold coins. There are decent options like Jota, A124, Hayato, and Xayne that can be unlocked using diamonds. Hence, players don't have to pay real money as they can use coins earned from completing missions, playing matches, and daily logins.

2) Find ways to acquire free diamonds

Poll Pay offers free rewards upon completion of tasks (Image via Google Play)

Players can acquire diamonds using real money, which they can further use in obtaining their desired characters in Free Fire. If players cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds, they can look for legitimate purchasing methods.

Gamers can use GPT apps like Easy Rewards, Swagbucks and Poll Pay to earn gift cards or money by completing tasks. These tasks can vary from taking surveys to watching videos. Players can also use Google Opinion Rewards to gain the Google Play balance by answering questions.

3) Keep an eye on special Free Fire events

Garena gives away free rewards on rare occasions like the Anniversary of the game. These free rewards may include new characters that are either obtainable through the login or in-game missions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Therefore, it makes sense for users to watch the events that developers organize on special occasions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar