How to unlock gloo wall skins for Clash Squad mode in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is famous for its variety of features with low-end spec requirements. Players can use different abilities, skins, and other accessories across multiple game modes. However, Free Fire's two modes, Battle Royale and Clash Squad are the most played ones.

BR mode features a battle of multiple squads or enemies over an island, while CS mode is a fast-paced multiplayer contest that pits two teams against one another. Both game modes demand different strategies and boast their specific fanbase.

In a BR match, one can pick their fights according to their range and weaponry, while Clash Squad mode mainly tests the skill-set of players in close-quarter combats. Hence, the choice of weapons and additional accessories like gloo walls become more relevant and critical.

Garena Free Fire: How can users acquire gloo wall skins to flex in CS mode

Due to the frequent use of gloo walls in CS matches, one gets more opportunities to flaunt the stylish skins. Hence, one can acquire gloo wall skins and equip the same before entering a game.

There are plenty of ways to acquire gloo wall skins, provided they are available in the said in-game section. Hence, players can check out the following sections or methods to grab the gloo wall skins in Free Fire.

1) Top-up rewards

Free Fire features many events that allow users to grab free items in the game. These events offer many exclusive skins, outfits, pets, characters, and emotes for a limited period. One can purchase a specific number of diamonds to claim such free prizes in the game.

Top-up events happen frequently, and plenty of featured items can be seen. These events can be standalone or a part of a series. Players get good chances of acquiring gloo wall skins through the same. Hence, they need to keep their eyes on the same.

2) Themed events

Almost every new brings a series of events that offer diverse rewards. These events can be based on collaborations, special occasions, festivals, or anything else. Hence, one can easily find an event-exclusive gloo wall skin through such themed events in Free Fire.

3) Lucky Royale section

The Lucky Royale section is another way to acquire a gloo wall skin. Garena brings Incubators, Faded Wheels, or special Lucky Royale contests based on specific events, and these contests often feature popular gloo wall skins.

Apart from the methods given above, one can frequently check special airdrops, redeem codes, or the "Booyah!" app for gloo wall skins.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar