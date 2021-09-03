How to use Cube Fragments to get Magic Cubes in Free Fire

Diamonds and gold coins are the in-game currency of Free Fire that gamers can use to acquire fancy accessories and bundles that the game offers. The Magic Cube is another way for players to get their hands on rare and exciting bundles.

In order to get a Magic Cube, players need to accumulate 100 Cube Fragments, which are rare to find and are sometimes offered as a reward in the Luck Royale.

On 28 August, Cube Fragments were offered to players on account of the 4th-anniversary celebration of Free Fire. They got the opportunity to receive as many as 50 Cube Fragments, depending on their playtime.

Guide to convert Cube Fragments into Magic Cube in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to do so:

The store option is on the top left corner (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: They need to open Free Fire and head to the Store section.

The redeem option is on the extreme right (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Users then have to click the Redeem option.

Players will have to choose Cube Fragments (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They must choose the section option from the drop-down list — Cube Fragment.

100 Cube Fragments are worth one Magic Cube (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Gamers should tap on the Exchange option.

Step 5: If they have sufficient Cube Fragments, they can redeem a Magic Cube by confirming the purchase.

Note: Players who do not have sufficient Cube Fragments will be shown this message:

"Not enough tokens, unable to redeem."

Bundles available in Free Fire

Players can redeem the following bundles using a Magic Cube, each of which is worth one bundle:

Verdict Ironface

Judgement Ironface

Avenge Full-Leather

Revenge Full-Leather

