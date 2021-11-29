How to use Free Fire FFAC redeem code for India server today (29 November)

During the recently concluded Free Fire Asia Championship 2021, Garena established three different live viewing targets, with the highest of these being 600,000 simultaneous views for the Indian stream. Each of these milestones came with a specific prize, and players achieved all of them. The developers have now released redeem codes to allow players to claim these rewards.

These codes provide special Brave and Rare Crystals, which have to be subsequently utilized to acquire rewards from the esports tab within the game. This includes options for selecting multiple rewards, including Gloo Walls, characters, gun skins, and more.

Steps to use redeem codes on the Free Fire Indian server

The redeem code for the Indian server can be found below:

FFAC2YXE6RF2: Brave Crystal, Rare Crystal, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.

Moreover, you must bind your account to one of the available options as it would not be possible to attain rewards with a guest ID.

Step 1: The majority of redemption codes must be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site, which you can access via this link.

A link to visit the webpage is given above (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After landing on the given webpage, it becomes mandatory for you to sign in to your account. You are presented with options including Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Subsequently, you will have the option to enter the redeem code. Once you have copied the code, you may press the confirm button to attain the rewards.

Step 4: You will find your rewards in the in-game mail section within a few hours.

There is a Gloo Wall and Gun skin available for users (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can then open the esports section and select the give live watching milestone to collect the desired reward since only one of the four options is available.

Free Fire Indonesian server redeem code

The rewards for the Indonesian server (Image via Free Fire)

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

The procedure to redeem this code remains the same as it was with the Indian server. Also, on the Indonesian server, users will get Sky Crystal instead of Rare Crystal and the reward option remains the same. Moreover, the expiry date for the Indonesian code is 5 December 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish