How to use Free Fire India server redeem code today (28th November)

There are a whole lot of premium items available within Free Fire that require the utilization of diamonds. While some of these are mesmerizing, others, like gun skins and characters, offer a competitive advantage, making it impossible for players to resist the temptation of these items.

With diamonds needing the utilization of real money, redeem codes have been raised as the prime alternative.

Even though server restrictions exist on the utilization of the codes, which implies that these cannot be utilized globally, the procedure to use the redeem code eventually remains the same.

Utilizing the redeem code is not a tough task. However, some players are unaware of the procedure and find it difficult to collect the rewards, thus missing out on the freebies.

Guide for using Free Fire India server redeem code

Before moving forward, it is worth emphasizing that you must not sign in to your Free Fire ID except on the website as there is a risk of losing the account. You may follow the set of instructions listed below:

Step 1: Once the code has been released, you will first need to access Free Fire's website designed to use the redeem code.

According to the notice on the official website, if you have been using a guest ID, you are not eligible to acquire the rewards through the redeem code.

To resolve this issue, you may link their ID to one of the offered options.

Step 2: There is a requirement to sign in to the webpage to redeem the code.

Gamers can head to the Rewards Redemption Site to use the redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you are signed in to your Free Fire account on the Rewards Redemption Site, you may enter all 12 characters of the code in the text field.

Step 4: After you have checked that the correct code has been entered, you can click the confirm button to redeem the code successfully.

Step 5: Subsequently, you will also be informed about whether the redemption procedure was successful or not. Click okay when a dialog box appears.

Step 6: You can load up Free Fire and log in to the account used for redemption. The rewards are typically added to the mail section within a few hours.

Garena will release a new redeem code once the live watching milestone has been achieved. You can click this link to visit the page where the code will be updated after its release.

